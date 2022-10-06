Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0544 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
IIM stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
