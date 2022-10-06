Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0544 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

IIM stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.