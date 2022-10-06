Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter worth $703,000.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.79. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

