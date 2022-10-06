iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 340,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.92. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $118.52.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

