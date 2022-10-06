iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 902.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 190,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 171,832 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,935. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $164.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.