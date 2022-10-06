iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ICVT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,170 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

