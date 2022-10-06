iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 558.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,199 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.34. 88,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,709. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29.

