iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.37. 171,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

