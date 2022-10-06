iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lessened by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $96.51. 123,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

