iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lowered by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 12.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $26,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

