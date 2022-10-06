iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 144,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 100,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.
