iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 144,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 100,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.