iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,889 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 13.0% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $39,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.28. 141,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,597. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

