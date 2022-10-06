iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2,248.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $173.86. 1,551,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

