iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 28,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,805. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

