iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWV stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.09. 13,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.81 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

