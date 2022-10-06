iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,490. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

