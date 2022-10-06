iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJH traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.30. 87,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

