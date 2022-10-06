iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $231.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,277. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.49.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.