iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,415. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $145.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.