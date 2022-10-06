iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.