iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.