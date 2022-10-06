iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Decreased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,535.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 62,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.64. 69,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,651. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

