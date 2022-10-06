iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

