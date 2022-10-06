IX Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $212,945.00 (IXS)

IX Swap (IXS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. IX Swap has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $212,945.00 worth of IX Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IX Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IX Swap has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

IX Swap Profile

IX Swap’s genesis date was September 8th, 2021. IX Swap’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,385,271 tokens. IX Swap’s official message board is ixswap.medium.com/ix-swap-safety-security-for-crypto-beginners-241229d6988. IX Swap’s official Twitter account is @ixswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. IX Swap’s official website is ixswap.io.

Buying and Selling IX Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “IX Swap (IXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. IX Swap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of IX Swap is 0.04732563 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $68,257.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ixswap.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IX Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IX Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IX Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

