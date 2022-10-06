J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 231 to GBX 184. The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 107014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

