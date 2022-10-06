Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.
Insider Activity
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.5 %
AJRD opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.35.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
