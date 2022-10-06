Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $289,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

