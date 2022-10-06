JCSD Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

JCSD Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce accounts for about 1.7% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 633,573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 197,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 19,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,343. The firm has a market cap of $746.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 31.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

