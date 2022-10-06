JCSD Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of PCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCB. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 270,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 60,892 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,292. The firm has a market cap of $279.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $326,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,323,911.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 17,773 shares of company stock worth $337,631 over the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

