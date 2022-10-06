JCSD Capital LLC Sells 13,326 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the quarter. Riverview Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Riverview Bancorp worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,064. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

