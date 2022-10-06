JCSD Capital LLC Sells 34,946 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

JCSD Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,946 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Flushing Financial worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,519,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

