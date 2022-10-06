Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff Sells 4,000 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rollins Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 1,283,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,671. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after buying an additional 8,215,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

