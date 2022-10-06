JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,853. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

