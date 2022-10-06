JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,072 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $86.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

