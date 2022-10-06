JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.93. 2,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.