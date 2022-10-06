JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $104.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,337,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $104,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 133,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

