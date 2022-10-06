JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 1,016 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.03. The company had a trading volume of 122,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

