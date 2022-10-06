JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 43,927 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.26. The company had a trading volume of 94,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

