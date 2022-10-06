JMG Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,535,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.