Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 4,774 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,303 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85.

