Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $181.68. 2,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,778. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.06.

