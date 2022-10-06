Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter.

RHS stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.24. 1,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.57 and a 12-month high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

