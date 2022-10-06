Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

