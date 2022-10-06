Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

