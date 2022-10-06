JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth $505,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BRP Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.