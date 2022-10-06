JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRPGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

BRP Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth $505,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BRP Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

