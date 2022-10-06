JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 155

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

