JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 1%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 711 ($8.59) and last traded at GBX 702 ($8.48). Approximately 156,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 332,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($8.40).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.63) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
JTC Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,240.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 741.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 724.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05.
In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,622 ($90,166.75).
About JTC
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
