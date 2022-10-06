Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,136,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 416,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Kaleyra

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.41 million. Analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kaleyra news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,920.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 389,299 shares in the company, valued at $595,627.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $160,639. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaleyra

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaleyra by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaleyra by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.