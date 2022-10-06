KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Cut to $16.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 210.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KALV. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.0 %

KALV stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.