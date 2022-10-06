KBC Group NV Acquires 448,410 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 448,410 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $156,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

ABT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.45. 103,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707,785. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

