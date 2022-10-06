KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Moody’s worth $53,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 332.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.38.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MCO traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.15. 16,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $242.61 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

