KBC Group NV Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $60,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $421.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $445.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.35. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.71 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

